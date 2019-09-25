Local runners host Coffee Day fun run
OGDEN — Not sure what to do with all that extra energy you get from your morning cup of joe?
Why not run it off?
Striders running store and Daily Rise coffee shop are hosting a National Coffee Day Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Striders Ogden, 1937 Washington Blvd. Daily Rise will provide free coffee/hot chocolate to participants, and Striders will offer discounts on same-day purchases.
For more information, call 801-621-1444.
‘Fearless Mind’ author to speak
A performance consultant and author will be the featured speaker at Bank of Utah’s Fall Author Events, being held next week at various Northern Utah venues.
Craig Manning, author of “The Fearless Mind,” will share his tips to overcome fears, expel anxiety, build confidence and become “a high-performing individual by controlling one’s own mind,” according to a news release.
Locally, the event will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 2, at The Monarch Event Center, 455 25th St., Ogden. Additional presentations will be made at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Riverwoods Conference Center, 615 Riverwood Parkway, Logan; 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Utah Valley Convention Center, 220 W. Center St., Provo; and noon Thursday at The Marriott University Park Hotel, 480 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City.
The event is free. For more information or to register, visit www.bankofutah.com.
Freemasons to host open house
CLEARFIELD — The Masonic lodge here is hosting an open house this weekend.
The open house will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Gateway Lodge #29, 452 S. 700 East. The event is free.
Members of the community are invited to “come and see who we are and what we are about,” according to a news release from the organization. The organization refers to itself as the oldest fraternity in the world.
For more information, call 405-761-7313.
Pop-up exhibit returns to Layton mall
LAYTON — A free pop-up exhibit at the Layton Hills Mall will attempt to connect visual artists with the public.
The “Connect: Local Artist Showcase” event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the mall, 1201 N. Hill Field Road. Artists wanting to participate are invited to bring up to two pieces of ready-to-hang art to the event. Table easels are strongly encouraged.
Admission is free.
Art submissions will begin at 6:30 p.m. Group activities commence at 7 p.m., and public voting on pieces starts at 7:30 p.m. An awards presentation will be held at 8 p.m.
The evening will conclude with live entertainment and guest speakers.
Organizers reserve the right to exclude any artworks that are not deemed appropriate for all ages.
The event is a partnership by the Utah Arts Alliance, Landmark Artist and the Layton Hills Mall.
For more information, visit facebook.com/LaytonHillsMall or call 801-546-3471.
