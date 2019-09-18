Chamber Orchestra Ogden performs world music
OGDEN — Music from around the world will be featured at Chamber Orchestra Ogden’s first concert of the 2019-20 season.
The concert, “Ahoj, Ni hau, and Privyet, from the Czech Republic, China, and Russia,” begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The concert will feature Bedrich Smetana’s Three Dances from the comic opera “The Bartered Bride”; “The Butterfly Concerto,” a piece composed in 1959 by two Chinese composers in Shanghai during the Cultural Revolution; and “Capriccio Espagnol” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.
The featured performer at the concert will be Shi-Hwa Wang, a professor of violin at Weber State University.
Well-behaved children are welcome, but no babes in arms.
Tickets are $8, available at smithstix.com or by calling 801-689-8700.
‘Get Ready Fair’ coming to Hospital in Layton
LAYTON — Davis Hospital and Medical Center will host a “Get Ready Fair” this weekend.
The fifth annual emergency preparedness/wellness event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the hospital, 1600 Antelope Drive.
The fair will involve more than 40 vendors selling emergency preparedness services and supplies. Representatives from local fire, police, sheriff, SWAT and AirMed will also be on hand.
Boy Scout emergency preparedness merit badge activities will be offered, along with emergency education, a car-seat check station, and family-friendly activities like the children’s Critter Clinic giving out free stuffed animals. Free hot dogs will also be available.
For more information, call 801-807-1000.
Vintage trailer group offers open house in Perry
PERRY — A group of vintage trailer enthusiasts will host an open house at a local trailer rally this weekend.
Vintage trailer owners from the national Tin Can Tourists organizations will hold their “Rally on the Fruit Way” gathering Friday through Sunday, Sept. 20-22, at the KOA Journey Campground, 1040 W. 3600 South, in Peery. As part of the weekend, they’ll offer a public open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the campground.
Visitors are welcome to tour many of the two dozen classic old trailers expected at this year’s rally. In the past, organizers have described the open house as a “redneck parade of homes.”
There will also be a food truck at the campground beginning at 6 p.m., and visitors are invited to stay and purchase food.
For more information, visit https://tincantourists.com/event/rally-on-the-fruit-way or call 435-730-3840.
Good Company to stage ‘Ripped’
OGDEN — Good Company Theatre continues its season with the Utah premiere of “Ripped.”
The play, by Utah-based playwright Rachel Bublitz, centers on a character named Lucy, a freshman in college who has a sexual encounter that leaves her confused and concerned that she may have been a victim of rape.
The show opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and continues weekends through Oct. 6 at Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave. Tickets are $20, available through www.goodcotheatre.com or at the door.
The play deals with discussion and depictions of sexual assault and rape, and it contains explicit language. It is recommended for mature audiences.
Star party hits Antelope Island
ANTELOPE ISLAND — The Ogden Astronomical Society is hosting a public star party this weekend at Antelope Island State Park.
Solar viewing will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by deep-space viewing after dark. Astronomical society members will have telescopes set up to view objects like nebulae, star clusters and galaxies. All flashlights must have red filters.
The star party will be held at White Rock Bay in the state park, 4528 W. 1700 South, west of Syracuse.
The party is free, but park admission is $10.
For more information, call 801-773-2941.
‘Beer Dinner’ scheduled for Snowbasin lodge
SNOWBASIN — A six-course meal, paired with craft beer pairings, is being offered this weekend at Snowbasin Resort.
The “Dining Discovery Beer Dinner” begins at 7 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m. at the Needles Lodge. Guests are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m. to provide time to ride Needles Gondola to the top of the mountain.
In addition to the meal provided by Snowbasin’s culinary team, the evening will include beer pairings from Roosters Brewing.
Cost for the evening is $75, which includes beer pairings. For those who will be drinking non-alcoholic beverages with their dinner, the cost is $55.
To reserve a spot, call 801-620-1021.
Fall home show hits Ogden
OGDEN — The Ogden Fall Home Show comes to town this weekend.
The event will feature local and national vendors offering the latest ideas and trends in home renovation and improvement, outdoor living, do-it-yourself projects, and more.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20-21, at the Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West.
Admission and parking are free.
For more information, visit ogdenhomeshow.com or call 801-660-4448.
S’mores and more at Ogden Nature Center
OGDEN — A night of family-friendly campfire entertainment is being offered by the Ogden Nature Center.
“Songs, Stories and S’mores” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the center, 966 W. 12th St. Participants are invited to bring along their acoustic guitars, harmonicas and voices to sing the evening away around a crackling fire. All abilities are encouraged to participate, but everyone is welcome to just kick back and enjoy the entertainment.
The evening will also include entertainment from the nature center, as well as classic campfire s’mores.
Admission is $5, $3 for center members.
For more information, visit www.ogdennaturecenter.org or call 801-621-7595.
Church hosts Community Fun Day
CLEARFIELD — Lakeside Community Church is hosting a free Community Fun Day on Saturday.
The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the church, 305 W. 1300 North. Activities will include a bounce house, a petting zoo and games, as well as prize drawings.
For more information, call 801-644-6976.
Air Force fireman to speak at museum
HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A representative from the base’s fire department will be the featured speaker at this weekend’s Plane Talk.
Brian J. Anderson, assistant chief of operations with the Hill Air Force Base Fire Department, 775th Civil Engineering Squadron, will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road (just off Interstate 15 Exit 338, in Roy).
Anderson oversees the daily operations of the base’s four fire stations, as well as 68 civilian and military firefighters. His department responds to an average of 1,800 emergencies each year, both on-base and off-base.
Admission to Plane Talk presentations is free.
For more information, call the museum at 801-825-5817.
