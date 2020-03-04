Ogden Twilight lineup to be announced
OGDEN — The big reveal is coming.
The lion's share of the 2020 Ogden Twilight concert series will be announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, on the promoter's Facebook page (facebook.com/ogdentwilight).
Some shows will cost more than $10 if purchased individually, but those who buy a season pass pay just $10 for each show. Season tickets are already on sale at www.24tix.com/ot. Season passes sold out last year, and organizers expect them to go quickly once the rest of the lineup is announced.
All concerts are held in the Ogden Amphitheater, on Historic 25th Street.
Ogden Twilight has already announced three of this season's dates — Purity Ring on May 29, Louis the Child/Jai Wolf/EVAN GIIA on June 6, and The Flaming Lips on June 13.
Celtic Celebration returns to Peery's Egyptian Theater
OGDEN — The Peery's Egyptian Theater annual St. Patrick's Day concert returns next week.
The annual Celtic Celebration event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd. The concert will feature the music of Salt Lake City-based Callanish Band, along with the Wasatch and District Pipe Band from Davis County.
The Layton-based Irish dance groups Celtic Beat and Feet of Fire, directed by LaRae Thackeray, will also make their yearly appearance at the event.
Tickets for the concert at $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military. Ages 3 to 12 are admitted free.
For tickets or more information, visit egyptiantheaterogden.com, or call 801-689-8700.
Standards & Substandards hit Jazz at the Station
OGDEN — The March Jazz at the Station concert will feature the local four-piece band Standards & Substandards.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in the Grand Lobby of Ogden's Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. This month's artist includes Adam Johnston on keyboard, Caryn Crowley on vocals, Ian Marshall on percussion, and Tim Herzog on bass. All four musicians are educators and mentors at local schools, including Weber State University and Da Vinci Academy.
Admission is free. The monthly concert series is presented by the Union Station Foundation and WSU Alumni Jazz.
Jazz at the Station regularly plays to standing-room-only audiences, so folks are encouraged to arrive early. Children are welcome at the concert, provided they do not disturb the performers or audience members.
The monthly performances are funded by R.A.M.P., Ogden City Arts, and donations from jazz fans.
"Mad World" — times four — comes to Egyptian
OGDEN — The classic screwball comedy "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" will be screened March 18 in downtown Ogden.
The movie, part of this year's "Cult Comedies" series at the theater, will be shown at 7 p.m. March 18 at Peery's Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The 1963 comedy tells the story of a group of strangers who come upon a dying motorist, who tells them about a buried treasure in stolen money. The revelation sets off a madcap chase to find the hidden fortune.
The film, directed by Stanley Kramer and starring Spencer Tracy, features a veritable who's who of 1960s icons — including Milton Berle, Ethel Merman, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Jonathan Winters, Jerry Lewis and many more.
Running time for "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" is a whopping 3 hours, 25 minutes. Due to length, the film showing will include an intermission.
Tickets are $6, available through smithstix.com or at 801-689-8700.