Railroaders Festival at Golden Spike
PROMONTORY — The annual Railroaders Festival returns this weekend to the Golden Spike National Historical Park.
The event celebrates railroad culture with frontier games, crafts and historical reenactments.
The Railroaders Festival begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and continues through late afternoon at the park, 6200 N. 22300th St., west of Corinne.
Admission to the park is free on Saturday, in honor of the festival.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/gosp or call 435-471-2209.
Under the Stars Car Show turns 25
SUNSET — The annual Under the Stars Car Show is back for a 25th year.
The show, sponsored by Wasatch Rods & Customs, begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Sunset Central Park, 85 W. 1800 North. Vehicle registration begins at 2 p.m., and awards will be presented at 9 p.m. Both the show and showing a vehicle are free.
Music at the show will be provided by JC Hackett and his Rock and Roll Racket. Trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, children’s games and much more will be featured.
A Model T demo will be held at 5 p.m. and a live auction follows at 5:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Children’s Justice Center and Ogden Rescue Mission.
For more information, call 801-540-3277 or 801-510-3154.
Ophir Creek returns to Cherry Hill
KAYSVILLE — The local band Ophir Creek will perform a concert this week at Cherry Hill Resort.
The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the resort, 1325 S. Main St. Admission is free.
Ophir Creek plays a high-energy brand of Americana music that combines folk, bluegrass and Southern gospel into what band members call “folkgrass.” Band members are Ken Bradshaw on guitar/banjo/vocals, Dale Searcy and Dave Shurtleff on guitar/vocals, John Sargent on guitar/mandolin/banjo/vocals, Keith Ray on bass/vocals, and Don Messenger on banjo.
For more information, visit www.cherry-hill.com or call 801-451-5379.
‘Matilda’ comes to Ziegfeld
SOUTH OGDEN — “Matilda,” the classic children’s book-turned-movie-turned-musical, opens this weekend at The Ziegfeld Theater.
The award-winning musical based on the Roald Dahl children’s book will run Aug. 9-31 at the theater, 3934 Washington Blvd. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with an additional show on Monday, Aug. 26. Saturday matinees will be offered at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24.
“Matilda” tells the story of a kind little girl with amazing intelligence and psychokinetic powers who uses those skills to teach some very important lessons to some very bad adults.
The Ziegfeld production of “Matilda” is directed by Morgan Parry. Choreography is by Kacee Neff, with musical direction by Kelli Morris.
Tickets are $19 for adults, and $17 for seniors, students and children.
For tickets or more information, visit www.theziegfeldtheater or call 855-944-2787.
Vocalocity performs in Layton on Sunday
LAYTON — The award-winning contemporary a cappella group Vocalocity will perform here this weekend.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. Admission is free.
The performance is part of the Davis Arts Council’s Free Sunday Night Concert Series.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.
Community Water-Balloon Fight this weekend
OGDEN — Here’s a novel idea to beat the heat this summer.
A community water-balloon fight.
Nurture the Creative Mind and the Ogden Arts Festival will host a massive water-balloon fight at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Ogden Municipal Park at Washington Boulevard and Historic 25th Street.
Organizers say more than 8,000 balloons will be involved.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit nurturethecreativemind.org.