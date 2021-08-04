The corner of 25th Street and Ogden Avenue, dubbed “25th & Ogden,” is both a virtual location for events-related news on social media and a budding destination in the 3D world, where those seeking arts and culture in Ogden can find plenty to do on any given weekend.
The “25th & Ogden” social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, hosted by The Monarch, share “the happenings on the corner of 25th Street & Ogden Ave.” Things like weekend markets, concerts, musical theater and art exhibits in the Nine Rails Creative District and surrounding areas are highlighted.
This weekend is particularly buzzworthy, with two big names in the music industry, both visual artists, presenting their work at the “25th & Ogden” hot spot on Friday night. Wayne Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips, will attend the opening night of his art exhibit, “King’s Mouth,” featured at Ogden Contemporary Arts. And presented by Indie Ogden, the “Verbal Herman Munster” of hip-hop, Chali 2na, of music groups Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli, is performing and displaying his paintings on the Upper Deck of The Monarch.
In addition, the regular First Friday events — Open Studio Night and Van Sessions — will be going on simultaneously at The Monarch, and just steps away, the “You Belong” mural unveiling on 25th Street and Kiesel Avenue with local artist of the project, Cole Eisenhour.
The complete run-down of happenings this Friday night at “25th & Ogden”:
“The King’s Stroll,” presented by Ogden Contemporary Arts, features Flaming Lips frontman and mixed-media artist Wayne Coyne and his “immersive head trip fantasy experience,” “King’s Mouth.” Coyne will be in attendance at this ticketed event, creating live spin art prints. For tickets to “The King’s Stroll,” visit ogdencontemporaryarts.org. 4-10 p.m.
Open Studio Night and Van Sessions at The Monarch, now featuring a beer garden. “Van Sessions” is a monthly live music podcast with performances and interviews, this month featuring local musician Morgan Thomas and Salt Lake City’s Vincent Draper & The Culls (7-9 p.m.). There’s great food at WB’s, hands-on art, workshops, exhibits and a chance to walk through over 40 creative studios. 6-9 p.m.
“You Belong” mural unveiling, a community event to recognize Ogden’s newest mural presented by MarketStar, Ogden Downtown Alliance and artist Cole Eisenhour. The mural, painted on the south side of the MarketStar parking structure on the corner of 25th Street and Kiesel Avenue, celebrates “diversity and inclusivity in downtown Ogden.” The unveiling ceremony will include remarks from the artist, Kim Bowsher of Ogden Downtown Alliance and MarketStar’s Keith Titus, along with public art projects, local food trucks Scallywagon and Thai Curry Kitchen, and beautiful live music from Ogden’s Cherry Thomas. 6 p.m.
Chali 2na live performance and art show with the hip-hop legend of Jurassic 5 and Ozomatli. Presented by Indie Ogden, Rail City Productions and UT Audio, the “Verbal Herman Munster” will perform outside on the Upper Deck, along with a live art show, including Chali’s own art, and local support from Earthworm, Wes Burke and Keilow. Get tickets for $10 online at ogdenspecific.com or purchase them at the door. 7 p.m.