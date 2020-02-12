Valentine Dinner Dance returns to Ogden
OGDEN — The Ogden Eccles Conference Center’s annual Valentine Dinner Dance returns this weekend.
The event will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the grand ballroom of the Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The evening kicks off with a cocktail party, followed by a candle-lit dinner during which diners are serenaded by live music. To conclude the evening, couples are invited to cut a rug on the ballroom’s dance floor.
The dinner menu will include bacon-wrapped filet of beef with marchand de vin sauce, seared sea scallops, and more.
Live jazz and swing will be performed by the Crescent Super Band and the Voodoo Orchestra of SoundHouse. The Crescent Super Band is considered one of the best young professional bands in the country. The Voodoo Orchestra features musicians age 18 and younger.
Parking for the evening is available behind the conference center, on Kiesel Avenue between 24th and 25th streets.
Tickets are $45 per person, or $80 for a couple. Group rates are also available.
For tickets or more information, visit smithstix.com or call 801-689-8700.
Learn to cha-cha and more at Capstone
PLEASANT VIEW — For those who’ve always wanted to learn how to ballroom dance, Capstone Classical Academy is offering a series of lessons that are open to the public.
Adult beginner ballroom lessons will be offered in various dance styles over the next couple of months.
Swing classes will be held Thursdays, Feb. 13-25. Cha-cha classes will run Fridays, March 6-20. And Waltz classes will be offered Fridays, April 17-24. All classes begin at 7 p.m. and are 45 minutes in length.
Lessons will be held at Capstone Classical Academy, 3885 U.S. 89, in Pleasant View.
Cost for each series of three classes is $30 for individuals, $50 for couples.
To register, email pnelson@capstoneclassical.org.