Standard-Examiner staff
OGDEN — Admit it. Curling is the one Olympic sport where even a non-athlete such as yourself has thought, “Heck, I could do that.”
Well, here’s your chance.
The Ogden Curling Club is hosting its Pre-League Season Open House “Learn to Curl” event on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at The Ice Sheet next to the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Sign-in starts at 5:30 p.m., with the event running from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event is open to ages 12 to 70. Cost is $15 per person, cash or check only.
Space for the “Learn to Curl” event is limited; Only 40 students will be admitted. For the safety of the students and instructors, advance reservations are required — no drop-ins will be allowed.
For more information or to reserve a spot, email ogdencurlingclub@gmail.com.