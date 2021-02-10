Ogden Bizarre Market, the hit market hosted by Indie Ogden Magazine, returned to The Monarch on Sunday after a brief pause following the holiday season.
Now, it’s bigger and more awesomely bizarre with more vendors and the addition of a community scavenger hunt sponsored by local businesses. Ogdenites who participate have the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes each month.
The doors at The Monarch open for the Bizarre every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for patrons seeking unique items from local artists, crafters, upcyclers, vintage resellers, artisans, nonprofits, service providers and food trucks, all in one place, in a socially distanced, safe and fun shopping atmosphere.
After going virtual for a few weeks last year, the market was brought back in-person to The Monarch’s spacious interior with staff who are highly skilled at following all CDC safety guidelines. Indie Ogden’s Daniel Mathews said the space is large enough to safely accommodate conscientious shoppers. “If you can shop at a big box store right now, this setup is much safer than that,” he said.
Mathews emphasizes that while minimal help was extended to some brick and mortar businesses, many that Indie Ogden considers “market family” were left out. “Now more than ever, it is imperative to support local as much as we can,” he said.
On Sunday, the market stayed consistently busy with Ogdenites strolling up the interior ramp of The Monarch seeking art and goods and a chance to chat with their local artisans. Live music by Cooper Judkins, Paddy Teglia Music and Nick Garn Music filled the expansive 1920s historic parking garage that housed over 30 vendors, including art by Syncrenicitious, Rosa Negra Media, Signs from Someone Else (humorous burned signs and statements), Steve D. Stones, Fox and Raven Art, LIkelyIrie, The Art of Being Emily, Tangents and Tentacles, and more.
Handmade candles by Moonstone Aromas and The Elements Candle, upcycled clothing by Screen Printing Wizards, Meth & Macaroni, Ruby’s Relics, apparel by Ogden Gear and WildCat Rack from Weber State, custom-made jewelry by Shady Mays Designs and Marilyn Design, CBD oils from Roxy’s CBD, buttons and more by Falkencraft, and macabre art and decor by Skull of Hard Rocks were all there. Cigar box guitars and banjos at Ann’s Art Shop and toy hunting at Talking Nerdy with Dyl were constant show stoppers, Z’s Hot Sauce and Green Owl Goodies represented the digestible goods, and the nonprofit Dreamers 801, which creates scholarships for DACA recipients, was there to educate and reach out.
It’s not an experience you can really find anywhere else. Everyone there seemed to feel like they’d stumbled upon a secret haven of wonder and treasure hunting. Thomas and Choni Anderson, who purchased a couple of art pieces from Max Ulmer (LikelyIrie), said the market was “awesome.”
Lance Garcia, event coordinator, is the one who keeps everything in compliance with the health department’s recommendations and gives “a huge thank you” to everyone who participates and helps follow the guidelines so the market may continue. “I’m so glad that we get the opportunity to bring our community a safe and exciting place to support local,” he said.
This Sunday, Feb. 14, Ogdenites can spread the love again, this time on Valentine’s Day, by supporting local artisans and finding the most unique gifts in town.
Ogden Bizarre Market, open every Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., continues to grow each week with more variety of vendors and introduces GOSH — the Glorious Ogden Scavenger Hunt with weekly and month-long missions. Local businesses sponsor the missions on a fun app custom-made from Hunt For Glory Scavenger Hunts. There will be QR code participation, clues and fun for the whole family. And over $1,000 in monthly giveaways!
Follow Indie Ogden for more details, indieogden.com.