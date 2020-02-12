OGDEN — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The Monarch is planning to give Cupid a little help.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the venue will host “Moonlight at The Monarch: A Valentine’s Day Soiree,” featuring a romantic evening of dinner, dancing and candle-making. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 15, it’s “A Monarch Wedding: Ogden’s Premier Bridal Showcase,” offering everything a couple needs to plan their big day.
It’s all part of something organizers are calling “A Weekend Celebration of Love at The Monarch,” in honor of Valentine’s Day, at 455 25th St. in downtown Ogden.
“It was a perfect storm to make it a weekend celebration of love,” said Janice Lopez, general manager for The Monarch. “For the guys ... you can celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday night, and then if you want to pop the question you can come to the bridal showcase the following day. You can pop the question and plan a wedding, all within 48 hours.”
“Moonlight at The Monarch” is a Roaring 1920s-themed Valentine’s party. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, it includes a three-course prix fixe menu by the restaurant WB’s, and candle-making at The Art Box. Both businesses are located in The Monarch. Afterward, there will be dancing in the main lobby of the building to the music of Lane Changers. A cash bar will also be available.
“The dress is 1920s-era, and we’re doing a costume contest for the best-dressed,” Lopez said.
Cost for the evening is $165 per couple. If that’s a bit steep for your pocketbook, Lopez said dance-only tickets are available at the door for $15.
Then, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Monarch will host a bridal showcase. The event includes a champagne greeting, raffles, fashion shows and wedding-related vendors.
“It’s essentially as if you were coming to a wedding from beginning to end,” Lopez said. “We’re playing it as though you’re at a Monarch wedding — but in lieu of the ceremony, we’re having a fashion show; and in lieu of the reception, you can talk to experts to plan your wedding.”
A deejay and a string quartet will provide entertainment, and four food trucks will also be on hand outside the event, according to Lopez.
Admission is $25 per person, or $40 per couple, in advance online; cost is $30 per person at the door. Members of the military are admitted for $10.
A VIP brunch is also being offered for an additional charge of $24. The brunch requires advance registration.
Lopez said most of the 41 art studios housed in The Monarch will also be open during the wedding show on Saturday.
“We’ve got a little something for everyone,” she said.
The Monarch is a 60,000-square-foot property that anchors the city’s Nine Rails Creative District. It features studio space, a restaurant, a retail outlet, and an event space for weddings, corporate retreats, and concerts.
Advance tickets for both events are available at eventbrite.com. Standard-Examiner readers can receive a discount to the bridal showcase by entering the promo code STANDARDEX15.
For more information, call 801-893-6604.