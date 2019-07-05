Scavenger hunt celebrates publisher’s 50th
SALT LAKE CITY — Gibbs Smith Publisher, a longtime Davis County-based book publishing company, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a scavenger hunt at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City.
The Gibbs Smith Summer Scavenger Hunt invites participants to locate posters of the company’s books scattered throughout The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South. The hunt begins near the Olympic Fountain, next to a large poster that includes a QR code of the list of clues needed to find the books — clues are also found at www.redbarnblog.com.
Participants are encouraged to post a photo of themselves on social media with the hashtag #GibbsSmithSearch and #AttheGateway — while tagging @shopthegateway and @GibbsSmithSearch or @babylitbooks as they begin their search. Each book cover includes a small symbol such as a heart, moon or star. Participants should make a list of all of the symbols found and direct message their completed list to @gibbssmithbooks or @bablitbooks on Instagram or Facebook.
Participants can be eligible to win a gift basket and various other prizes. Those who find all books can be entered to win a $250 credit to the publishing house.
The event continues through July 9.
Are you the next Robert Smithson?
ANTELOPE ISLAND — The Utah Museum of Fine Arts is teaming up with Antelope Island State Park to present “Become a Land Artist.”
The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the visitor center amphitheater at the state park, 4528 W. 1700 South, Syracuse.
The program will teach visitors about the land art movement in the United States, with an emphasis on Utah’s own famous land-art sculptures — including Robert Smithson’s “Spiral Jetty” and Nancy Holt’s “Sun Tunnels.”
Participants will then create their own art using natural materials and document it with a Polaroid photograph that they can keep.
There is no cost for the program, but the entrance fee to the state park is $10 per vehicle.
For more information, call 801-773-2941.
Enjoy Summer of Love — of beer
OGDEN — “Make Beer Not War(m).”
The Roosters Summer of Love Social is bringing a touch of the 1960s to Junction City this weekend. The event will feature brewery tours, live music, a cornhole tournament, rubber duck races in the canal, competitions with Social Axe Throwing, a river bottom bike ride, and $3 drafts throughout.
The Summer of Love Social will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Roosters B Street Brewery, 2325 B Ave.
The event is open to ages 21 and older.
For more information, call 801-689-2879 or visit roostersbrewingco.com.