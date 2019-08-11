WASHINGTON TERRACE — The old storm-damaged red brick house will be destroyed for good this time.
But it will be replaced in just a week by a new dwelling, as part of an episode of the reality TV series “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Mother, daughter and granddaughter Kelly Mayo, 59, Michelle Smith, 38, and Haylee Smith, 7, smiled and talked ecstatically to everyone around them Saturday evening, a few hours after a crowd of 200 showed up at their door to salute them with the news.
Well, Haylee was lying on the grass as her mom and grandma talked to people.
“She’s had a long day,” Mayo said.
People with the HDTV show, the Wadman Corp. and a slew of local volunteers will make the home dream come true.
Extreme Makeover executive producer Brady Connell said workers will tear down the home, then replace it, all within seven days. The family will be put up elsewhere during the project.
“I am grateful and appreciative of everyone’s efforts on this,” said Mayo, who along with her daughter work for an assisted living company.
Connell said the two pooled their money to buy the old house 17 years ago. But Mayo said a tornado in 2016 uprooted two large trees in the back, one falling on the house. The wrecked root systems damaged the plumbing and the home has been plagued by flooding since.
“We were one of the lucky ones,” Mayo said, pointing down the street where one house was totaled by the tornado.
Mayo was offering hugs to most people she met Saturday evening.
“She’s a hugger,” her daughter said, laughing.
Mayo said the new home will solve a lot of problems and it means she will be able to help other people more often herself now.
Saturday’s announcement was the second day in a row a local family’s lives were changed by the reality show.
A refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Barobis, were told Friday they will have a new home built in downtown Ogden.
According to the sponsors, this is the first time the show has picked two families in the same community to receive new homes, and that also makes Wadman the first contractor to build two homes at the same time for the show, the producers said.
The show has slated 10 episodes to run on HGTV in 2020.
The tourism organization Visit Ogden will help manage the projects with Wadman. The Goal Foundation has been rounding up volunteers, while other entities contributing to the effort include Weber State University, Weber County, the Ogden Downtown Alliance and the Boys and Girls Club.