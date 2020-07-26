LAYTON — Two stories of courageous heroes who pursued their dreams in America will be on full display this weekend with a couple of free outdoor movies.
The Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Films will present “An American Tail” and “October Sky” at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, on Friday, July 31, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
Screening at 5 p.m., “An American Tail” is a 1986 animated film about a young Russian mouse whose family immigrates to America. Soon after arriving, he is separated from his family and must find his way back to them. Directed by Don Bluth, the G-rated film features the voices of Dom DeLuise, Christopher Plummer and Erica Yohn. Running time is 1 hour, 20 minutes.
At 8 p.m., “October Sky” will be shown in the theater. The PG-rated 1999 film tells the true story of Homer Hickam, a coal miner’s son who is inspired to pursue rocketry — against his father’s wishes — after the first Sputnik launch. The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper and Laura Dern. Running time is 1 hour, 48 minutes.
All films are shown with subtitles.
Admission is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at 801-546-8575 or davisarts.org. If space allows, walk-ups will be accommodated on the day of the show
In an attempt to protect patrons from COVID-19, attendance is limited to 30 percent of the venue capacity, to allow for social distancing. Masks are required for all audience members over the age of 2; all staff and volunteers will wear masks.