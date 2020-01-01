International Fly Fishing Film Festival

The 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, at Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden.

 Photo supplied

Standard-Examiner staff

OGDEN — The world premiere of the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival comes to town this week.

The event, which features short and feature-length films produced by filmmakers from around the world, concentrates on the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

The festival will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.

In a news release, Justin Anderson, public services deputy director for the city, said Ogden started hosting fly-fishing shows about 10 years ago during the Ogden River Restoration Project. Proceeds from the Ogden festival will fund restoration and upkeep of the Ogden and Weber rivers.

Tickets are $15, available online at eventbrite.com. Discount tickets for $2 off are available at Angler’s Den and Smith & Edwards.

Cost for the festival is $17 at the door.

For more information, visit egyptiantheaterogden.com or call 801-689-8700.

Contact Mark Saal at 801-625-4272, or msaal@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter at @Saalman. Friend him on Facebook at facebook.com/MarkSaal.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!