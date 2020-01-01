Standard-Examiner staff
OGDEN — The world premiere of the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival comes to town this week.
The event, which features short and feature-length films produced by filmmakers from around the world, concentrates on the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
The festival will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.
In a news release, Justin Anderson, public services deputy director for the city, said Ogden started hosting fly-fishing shows about 10 years ago during the Ogden River Restoration Project. Proceeds from the Ogden festival will fund restoration and upkeep of the Ogden and Weber rivers.
Tickets are $15, available online at eventbrite.com. Discount tickets for $2 off are available at Angler’s Den and Smith & Edwards.
Cost for the festival is $17 at the door.
For more information, visit egyptiantheaterogden.com or call 801-689-8700.