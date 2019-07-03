'Shrek' y 'Shrek 2' viene al Anfiteatro de Ogden — en español
OGDEN — La serie de Noches de Película los lunes en el anfiteatro de Ogden presentará los largometrajes animados “Shrek” y “Shrek 2” — con una excelente sorpresa para la creciente población de nuestra ciudad.
Las dos películas serán exhibidas en español.
La primera película comenzará a las 7:30 el lunes 8 de Julio en el anfiteatro de Ogden ubicado en 343 Historic 25th St., en Ogden. Las puertas abren a las 6:30 p.m.
La entrada es gratis.
“Shrek” y “Shrek 2” cuentan la historia de Shrek y Fiona, dos ogros verdes — que con la ayuda de su asno Donkey — desmoronan los planes de aquellos que desean arruinar su Feliz para Siempre. Las películas usan las voces de Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz y Eddie Murphy.
Usted puede traer sillas y cobijas de picnic si lo desea, además de comida y bebidas no alcohólicas. El Bistro del anfiteatro estará abierto durante la película vendiendo soda, papitas y alcohol.
Para recibir más información, visite www.ogdencity.com/859/Monday-Night-Movies.
— Spanish translation by Gloria Dabb, Ogden
'Shrek' and 'Shrek 2' at Ogden Amphitheter — in Spanish
OGDEN — Next week’s Monday Night Movies series at the Ogden Amphitheater will feature the full-length computer animated comedies “Shrek” and “Shrek 2” — with a pleasant surprise for a growing population in town.
The two movies are being shown in Spanish.
The first film starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St., in downtown Ogden. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
“Shrek” and “Shrek 2” tell the story of Shrek and Fiona, two green ogres who — with the help of their trusty Donkey — foil the evil plans of those who would ruin their Happily Ever After. The films star the voices of Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy.
Chairs and blankets are welcome, as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages. The amphitheater’s Bistro will be open during the movie, selling soda, tater tots and alcohol.
For more information, visit www.ogdencity.com/859/Monday-Night-Movies.
— Standard-Examiner staff