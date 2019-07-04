Internet-breaker Ralph hits Peery’s Egyptian
OGDEN — Two free screenings of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” come to Peery’s Egyptian Theater this weekend.
The movie will be shown at 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the historic theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The sequel to “Wreck-It Ralph” takes place six years after saving the arcade from Turbo’s vengeance. Ralph and Valellope travel to the internet to save the Sugar Rush arcade cabinet. The movie stars the voices of John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman. The 2018 movie is rated PG.
Admission is free, and no tickets are required.
For more information, visit www.egyptiantheaterogden.com or call 801-689-8700.
Walter Mitty’s secret life comes to light
LAYTON — “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” a 2013 film starring Ben Stiller and Kristen Wiig, is this week’s offering in the Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Film Series.
The film will screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The PG-rated film has a running time of 1 hour, 54 minutes.
Also directed by Stiller, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” tells the story of a Life magazine employee who spends his days developing photos for the publication. To escape the boredom of his job, he creates a world of daydreams in which he is the hero. He gets the chance to have a real adventure when the magazine’s new owner sends him on a mission to get the perfect photo for the final print issue.
Outside food and beverages (no alcohol) are welcome.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.
Snowbasin shows ‘Despicable Me 3’
SNOWBASIN — “Despicable Me 3” will be the featured offering in next week’s continuing Movies on the Mountain Series.
The film will be shown at dusk Monday, July 9 — about 9 p.m. — on Earl’s Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, in the mountains above Huntsville. Admission is free.
In the third installment of the “Despicable Me” franchise, Gru and the Minions are off to meet Gru’s long-lost twin brother Dru, who hopes to team up for one final criminal heist. The film, rated PG, features the vocal talents of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Trey Parker. Running time is 1 hour, 29 minutes.
Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Food and dinner specials will be available until the show starts. No outside food or drink is allowed.
The resorts Kid’s Zone Activities will open at 4:30 p.m. that day, with a bungee jump, climbing wall and more. Activities run until the movie starts.
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 888-437-5488.
— Standard-Examiner staff