P.T. Barnum reportedly claimed there’s a sucker born every minute. If that’s true, then the birth rate here in Utah must be closer to every 30 seconds or so.
Make no mistake: Utahns are absolute suckers for “The Greatest Showman.”
The 2017 movie musical, which tells the story of Barnum and his impact on show business, will be presented in a special sing-along event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd., in Ogden.
“The Greatest Showman” stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams. Among the popular songs in the film are “The Greatest Show,” “A Million Dreams,” “This is Me,” Rewrite the Stars” and “From Now On.”
Ann Reeder, theater event manager at Peery’s Egyptian, said folks in the Beehive State are simply mesmerized by “The Greatest Showman.”
“Last December was our first year to do a sing-along for the movie,” Reeder said. “We put out tickets for an evening show, and they sold out so fast that we added a matinee. And that sold out, too.”
Reeder warns that tickets for this show will likely sell out.
When Jackman came through Utah in concert last July, he claimed Utah helped put “The Greatest Showman” on the map, according to Reeder.
“He said at the concert that ‘The Greatest Showman’ wasn’t really a hit when it first came out, and it started closing in some theaters,” Reeder recalls. “But then it opened in Utah, and in Utah it went crazy. ... So they reopened it around the country and it became a hit. He was thanking Utah for making that show a success.”
At the sing-along, the lyrics to the songs will be up on the big screen — not that many in the audience will need them.
“Even 4- and 5-year-olds know all the songs by heart,” Reeder said. “I feel like the music is great, it’s fun to listen to, and to watch.”
Organizers of the event also encourage audience members to dress up for the sing-along.
“It’s just fun,” Reeder said. “I know several grandmas who made the costumes for their grandkids.”
Parking is available for $5 behind the theater, although Reeder says there’s usually plenty of on-street parking in the area.
Reeder said the Egyptian normally doesn’t offer a film event in December because the venue is already so packed with other events for the holidays. However, after seeing the kind of response they got last year, and the enthusiasm among locals, they decided to do it.
Reeder even thinks those who don’t normally care for musicals would enjoy this one.
“My son-in-law said, ‘I don’t like musicals, I don’t want to go,’” Reeder recalls. “We made him go, and after he said, ‘That was good!’”
Tickets are $6, available through smithstix.com or at 801-689-8700.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Reeder said of the sing-along. “And it’s six bucks, and you can’t beat that. Plus, it’s the Saturday after Christmas, so people are always looking for something to do.”