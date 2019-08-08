‘Magnificent Seven’ rides into town
OGDEN — The classic western “The Magnificent Seven” is up next in the Battle of the Sexes film series at Peery’s Egyptian Theater.
The 1960 film will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
Starring Yul Brynner in an all-star cast, “The Magnificent Seven” tells the story of a group of villagers who hire seven men to protect them. The film runs 2 hours, 8 minutes.
As this film is considered a “Bro-vie” (a guy movie), women are admitted free. Men pay $5. Costumes are encouraged.
Tickets are available at smithstix.com, 801-689-8700, or at the door.
‘Matilda’ to show at Kenley Amphitheater
LAYTON — The Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Film Series continues this week with a showing of “Matilda.”
The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. Admission is free.
The 1996 movie starts Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman and Mara Wilson. It’s rated PG, and runs 1 hour, 42 minutes.
At 6:30 p.m., a pre-movie activity will be held. Free children’s books will be distributed to ages 11 and younger (while supplies last). Books are provided by Gibbs Smith Publishing.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.
Don’t forget to see ‘Remember the Titans’
OGDEN — The inspiring sports movie “Remember the Titans” is next up in Ogden City’s Monday Night Movies series.
The 2000 movie, starring Denzel Washington, tells the true story of a newly appointed African American coach who tries to bring his racially integrated high school football team together. It’s rated PG and runs 1 hour, 53 minutes.
Admission is free.
The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. The Backstage Bistro will be open for light snacks and drinks, or attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics.
For more information, visit www.ogdencity.com.
— Standard-Examiner staff