An Ogden native and former Weber State track team member will be featured on a Discovery Channel wilderness reality show this fall.
Aubrey Barton, 24, will be a homesteader on "River of No Return," a new show debuting at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on the Discovery Channel.
Barton is a "self-styled mountain woman struggling to live alone, off the grid, at a remote homestead in the heart of Idaho’s Frank Church Wilderness," according to a press release.
"River of No Return" is set in the Frank Church Wilderness, also known as "The Frank," which is only accessible by bush plane or a jet boat via the Salmon River. The show will follow a "tight-knit community of homesteaders" as they prepare for "challenging and isolating winters" that lay ahead, the Discovery Channel said.
Barton is a 2013 graduate of Ogden High School and was a distance runner on the 2013-2014 Weber State track and field roster. Her interest in living in the backcountry began in 2014 when she took a job as a camp cook at remote fishing lodge.
“I love living off the land,” Barton said in the release. “Living so isolated is a challenge at times but we’ve got a tight-knit, River community that feels like family. We rely on each other when things get tough."
She said the show creators followed a few people living in "The Frank" in early spring to see how they would recover after a cold winter. Her spring project list for her remote homestead is one of the main "storylines" for the upcoming show premiere, she said.
At 2.3 million acres, The Frank Church-River of No Return wilderness area is the largest contiguous wilderness in the Lower 48, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The wilderness contains steep, rugged mountains, deep canyons, and wild, whitewater rivers.
Discovery Channel is on channel 14 for Xfinity subscribers and channel 182 for DISH customers. Viewers can check out new episodes of "River of No Return" each week by downloading the Discovery GO app.