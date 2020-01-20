OGDEN — Weber County Library patrons will be able to get a whole lot more with their library cards starting Monday.
Library users "will have access to 700,000-plus movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks, comics and music starting Monday, Jan. 20, through new partnerships with Kanopy and Hoopla," two digital content platforms, the library announced in a press release.
"This fills the streaming needs of our patrons without paying a subscription fee," said Cheryl Potter, the library's digital content manager, in the release. "These platforms give the public access to new digital content anytime, anywhere."
"Kanopy is a video-streaming platform dedicated to thoughtful and thought-provoking films," the release says. The service currently has more than 30,000 films available for streaming.
Hoopla contains a variety of media, including movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows — and it allows users to download content for offline use, the release says.
Both platforms can be streamed onto TVs, according to the release.
Hoopla and Kanopy apps are available for download on desktop and mobile devices, the release says. They're supported on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast, FireTV, Roku, AndroidTV, Google Play and Amazon.