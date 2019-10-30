On NBC's "The Voice" this week, James Violet performed a soulful rendition of Post Malone's "Stay."
The judges told him, "Go."
Violet, the Syracuse man who wowed the judges during his Oct. 1 blind audition on the singing competition, was eliminated on Tuesday.
Violet lost his initial battle-round sing-off more than a week ago as a member of singer Gwen Stefani’s team. However, Violet got a second chance after being “stolen” by John Legend, another of the four coaches/judges on the show.
Interestingly, Legend was the only one of the four judges who didn’t invite him to join his team during the blind auditions.
This week, as a member of Team Legend, Violet faced off against the vocal juggernaut of teammate Khalea Lynee, who sang Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” to near perfection. Violet’s cover of the Post Malone song on Tuesday also earned high praise from the judges, but he was eventually eliminated.
Violet is a Phoenix, Arizona, native whose family moved to Utah when he was about a year old. He graduated from Syracuse High School and is currently a student at Weber State University in Ogden, majoring in business marketing.