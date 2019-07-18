Ogden screens rich Asians & poor dancers
OGDEN — The city’s Monday Night Movies series continues next week with a double feature, “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Dirty Dancing.”
The movies begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Admission is free.
“Crazy Rich Asians” is up first. The 2018 comedy-drama tells the story of a native New Yorker who goes to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s super-wealthy family. It stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh.
The film is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours.
Following that film, the classic “Dirty Dancing” will be screened. The 1987 PG-13 film, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, follows Baby as she falls for a dance instructor at a resort in the Catskills. This film runs 1 hour, 40 minutes.
The Backstage Bistro will be open for light snacks and drinks, or bring your own picnic.
For more information, visit www.ogdencity.com.
‘Tangled’ lets its hair down at Kenley
LAYTON — The 2010 Disney animated film “Tangled” is next up in the Davis Arts Council’s Free Friday Film Series.
The film, based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “Rapunzel,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. At 6:30 p.m. pre-movie activity will feature taking pictures with Rapunzel and Flynn.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Outside food and drink — no alcohol — is welcome in the amphitheater.
Rated PG, “Tangled” tells the story of a long-haired young woman who spends her entire life in a tower until a runaway thief discovers her. It stars the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi and Donna Murphy. Running time is 1 hour, 40 minutes.
For more information, visit www.davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.
‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ in Kaysville
KAYSVILLE — The “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be the free movie shown at Heritage Park this weekend.
The movie begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, in the park, 250 N. Fairfield Road.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet,” rated PG, is an animated adventure comedy starring the voices of John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman and Gal Gadot. Six years after the events of the first film, “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope discover a wi-fi router in their arcade and go on an adventure to save Vanellope’s game.
Running time is 1 hour, 52 minutes.
The park’s splash pad will have extended hours until 8 p.m. that day. Food trucks from the city’s Food Truck Roundup will also be on hand.
For more information, visit www.kaysvillecity.com.
‘Incredibles 2’ shows
at Snowbasin
SNOWBASIN — The Movies on the Mountain Series at Snowbasin is featuring “Incredibles 2” next week.
The free film will show at dusk (about 9 p.m.) Monday on the Earl’s Lodge Lawn at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 E. Snowbasin Road, in the mountains above Huntsville.
“Incredibles 2,” rated PG, continues the saga of the Incredible family, crime-fighting superheroes with just the right amount of dysfunction in the home. It features the voices of Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter. Running time is 1 hour, 58 minutes.
Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Food and dinner specials will be available beginning at 6 p.m.; no outside food or drink is allowed.
The resort also offers mini golf, bungee jumping, a climbing wall and more.
For more information, visit www.snowbasin.com or call 888-437-5488.