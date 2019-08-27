OGDEN — Films crews from "Yellowstone" are back in town to shoot scenes for the western drama's third season.
"Yellowstone" will be filming until 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Lighthouse Lounge at 130 25th St., according to Caren Werner with the Visit Ogden Film Commission. A section of the 100 block of 25th Street will be closed off to traffic while filming is ongoing.
Staring Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone" has filmed several scenes for its first two seasons at various locations around Ogden, including 25th Street and the Stagecoach Restaurant on Wall Avenue. The show has also filmed elsewhere in Utah, including Park City.
Airing Wednesdays on the Paramount Network, the western drama chronicles the life of the Dutton family, which owns the largest continuous ranch in the United States.
"Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park," Paramount Network said in its show description.
Paramount renewed the show for a 10-episode third season in June.
The season two finale airs 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Aug. 28.