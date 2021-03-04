OGDEN — Get ready for some Celtic music and dancing.
The annual Celtic Celebration returns to Peery’s Egyptian Theater in Ogden on Saturday, March 13, four days ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. One of the featured performers will be Callanish, a Celtic-fusion band from Salt Lake City.
“The group performs Irish and Scottish tunes, as well as a range of other traditions,” according to a statement from Peery’s. The band features a violinist, guitarist, flutes and whistles, percussion and vocals.
Also performing will be the Wasatch and District Pipe Band and the Celtic Beat Irish Dancers. The March 13 performance starts at 7 p.m. at the Ogden venue and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 or $10 for children, military and seniors. They are available online via the Peery’s Egyptian Theater website, ogdenpet.com.
Callanish has been around for more than 25 years with a changing cast of musicians. The traditional Irish and Scottish tunes are augmented “with a growing body of original compositions as well as non-traditional tunes played on traditional instruments,” according to the band’s bio.
Group members traveled together to Ireland “to soak up the culture (and the beers and whiskeys),” the bio continues. “The music ranges from soulful to rowdy, but it’s all great fun.”
The Celtic Beat Irish Dancers come from Layton.
The group was formed in 1998 “to promote Irish culture and to provide performing opportunities to young dancers,” reads a description of the group on the website of LaRae’s Dance Unlimited, its base. “Celtic Beat performs in the tradition of ‘Riverdance’ to jig and reel music in softshoe and hardshoe.”
The Wasatch and District Pipe Band is a competitive and performing bagpipe band based out of Bountiful, according to the group’s website.
“Wearing the MacTavish tartan, our band performs all over Northern Utah and competes in the Western U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and we have attended the World Pipe Band Championships held in Glasgow, Scotland,” reads the website.