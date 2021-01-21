OGDEN — The Chamber Orchestra Ogden's Red Dress Concert returns on Saturday, with separate segments featuring brass, woodwind and string instruments.
The program is the second concert of the 2020-2021 season following a concert last September featuring string instruments. As with that program, rules meant to guard against COVID-19 will be in effect — concertgoers must wear masks and they will be socially distanced.
The show on Saturday starts at 7:30 p.m and will be held at Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden. Tickets are $8 and available online at ogdenpet.com/tickets, by calling 801-689-8700 or at the Egyptian Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
In between the three portions of the concert, the stage will be sanitized for the performers that follow. Michael Palumbo, the orchestra conductor, said the September concert unfolded without a hitch, leading to the decision to go forward with the Red Dress Concert, sponsored by Ogden Regional Medical Center and planned in conjunction with American Heart Month.
"As always, everyone is encouraged to wear their fanciest red for this concert," reads a press release from the orchestra. American Heart Month, actually in February, is meant to raise awareness about heart disease and good heart health.
During each of the concert portions on Saturday, musicians will be spaced to guard against possible spread of COVID-19. Palumbo said he's not yet comfortable having a full orchestra on the stage all at once.
Featured music on Saturday includes Aaron Copland’s "Fanfare for the Common Man," Paul Dukas’ Fanfare from “La Peri” and the first and fourth movements of Charles Gounod’s "Petite Symphonie." The musicians will also perform Vivaldi’s "Concerto Grosso," Opus 3, No. 11, and movements two and four of Tchaikovsky’s "Serenade for Strings," Opus 48.