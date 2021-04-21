LAYTON — After a hiatus last year brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Nights With the Stars series is returning to Kenley Amphitheater in Layton.
Among the featured performers will be Marie Osmond, Three Dog Night and Air Supply.
"We have a lot of subscribers coming back. They're excited to be doing something," said Kym Ridl, director of communication for the Davis Arts Council, organizer of the summer series. She too is excited given the disappointment in having to cancel the series in 2020 as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
The first performance is scheduled for June 15 with the Everly Set, an Everly Brothers tribute group, and it goes through Sept. 30, when Air Supply performs. The special engagement performers include GENTRI on June 28, Marie Osmond on July 10, Diamond Rio on Aug. 26, Three Dog Night on Sept. 3 and Air Supply on Sept. 30.
The summer series "brings an eclectic mix of local, national and international performers right to the 'front porch' of Layton city and northern Davis County," reads a Davis Arts Council press release. The Kenley Amphitheater holds around 1,800 people.
Season ticket renewals started last Monday while tickets to the general public start on May 11 and may be purchased online — the Davis Arts Council website is davisarts.org — and by phone at 801-546-8575. Tickets may also be purchased at the Davis Arts Council box office at 445 N. Wasatch Drive in Layton. The special engagement performances are not included in the season package.
Though the series will be resuming after last year's cancellation, COVID-19 isn't leaving this year untouched. "All events will follow local and state health guidelines," reads the statement announcing the series.
That, said Ridl, means masks would have to be worn by all attending the shows under the COVID-19 guidelines currently in effect. Moreover, eating and drinking would not be allowed in amphitheater seating areas, though it would be allowable in other, more open areas. The rules, though, change as the COVID-19 caseload shifts and as more people get vaccinated. "We'll see where we're at in June," Ridl said.
GENTRI is a trio of musicians offering music with a "cinematic pop" sound, according to the Davis Arts Council press release. Osmond, a Utah native, is a singer, television performer, talk show host, author and entrepreneur. Diamond Rio is a country music act, Three Dog Night is a rock group that achieved its most critical success in the late 1960s and early 1970s, while Air Supply is a soft-rock duo from Australia.
Numerous other performances are planned in addition to the special engagement acts. Moreover, in addition to the Summer Nights With the Stars performances, the Davis Arts Council will also host a series of free activities through the summer as part of its Free Friday Film Series and Free Sunday Concert Series. Got to the Davis Arts Council website, davisarts.org, for more details.