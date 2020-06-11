SALT LAKE CITY — For the Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City, the summer of 2020 is officially moving to the summer of 2021.
On Tuesday, the Utah Symphony announced 10 concert dates for next year’s 2021 Deer Valley Music Festival — eight of them are rescheduled performances that were originally planned for this summer.
Rescheduled concerts with new 2021 dates include:
- Patriotic Pops featuring Capathia Jenkins on July 2, 2021
- Kool & the Gang on July 9, 2021
- Super Diamond on July 16, 2021
- The Magical Music of Harry Potter on July 23, 2021
- Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver starring Jim Curry on July 24, 2021
- Little River Band on July 30, 2021
- 1812 Overture with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 on July 31, 2021
- The Beach Boys on Aug. 7, 2021
Two additional, newly scheduled performances — Kristin Chenoweth on July 10, 2021, and The Temptations on July 17, 2021 — have also been announced.
Tickets are now on sale at deervalleymusicfestival.org, at 801-533-6683, or through ArtTix.org.