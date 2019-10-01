OGDEN — Folk singer-songwriter Bill Staines will present a house concert here this week.
The Massachusetts native will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the home of Roger and Kara Twitchell, 1514 23rd St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a potluck supper begins at 6:30 p.m.
Staines is the 1975 Kerrville Folk Festival national yodeling champion and has appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion" and "Mountain Stage," among other programs. His songs have been recorded by the likes of Peter, Paul and Mary, Nanci Griffith and Jerry Jeff Walker.
Wednesday's show marks the ninth consecutive year that Staines has performed a house concert in Ogden.
Suggested donation for the concert is $15. To reserve a seat, call or text 801-645-4836, or email utahbanjo@comcast.net.