Utah singer-songwriters playing Layton show
LAYTON — Two local singer-songwriters will perform this weekend at the Davis Arts Council’s Free Sunday Night Concert Series.
Charlie Jensen and Whitney Lusk will each take the stage to perform their original songs in a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
Admission is free.
Jensen is a Layton native whose debut single was the song “Trying to Let Go.” Lusk is a country singer from Utah County.
For more information, visit www. Davisarts.org or call 801-546-8575.
‘Shrek the Musical’ coming to Ziegfeld
SOUTH OGDEN — It’s time to let your freak flag fly.
A youth theater production of “Shrek the Musical” opens Thursday at The Ziegfeld Theater.
The performance, called “Shrek TYA” (Theater for Young Audiences), is a 90-minute version of the original Broadway show, designed for children. It will be presented by young people ages 12 through 17 who are members of the Zig Youth.
The “Shrek” musical tells the story of a green ogre, who goes up against the evil Lord Farquaad in an attempt to rescue Princess Fiona — and save a bunch of homeless fairy-tale characters in the process.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, July 11-20 at The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 Washington Blvd.
Tickets are $12 for adults, and $5 for ages 3 to 12, available at www.theziegfeldtheater.com or 855-944-2787.
