LAYTON — The Grammy-nominated singer Oleta Adams comes to town for a concert here Thursday.
Adams will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
The daughter of a preacher, Adams grew up listening to gospel music. She’s considered one of gospel’s most successful vocalists, and has been widely praised for her rendition of the Brenda Russell song “Get Here.” That song went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Adams.
Originally from the Yakima, Washington, area, Adams went on to establish here career in Kansas City, Missouri. Cherished for her soulful singing voice, the singer, songwriter and pianist was first introduced to fans as the featured vocalist behind the Tears for Fears song “Woman in Chains.”
Adams has enjoyed quite a bit of success in the United Kingdom, and her album “Circle of One” went on to peak at No. 1 there.
The concert is part of the Davis Arts Council’s Summer Nights With the Stars series.
Tickets are $15 to $35, available at www.davisarts.org or by calling 801-546-8575.
— Standard-Examiner staff