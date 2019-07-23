LAYTON — One of the most successful girl groups in recent decades is coming to Layton.
The vocal trio Wilson Phillips will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the Kenley Amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive.
The Los Angeles-based group was founded in 1989 by sisters Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson and Chynna Phillips. They had a series of hit pop singles including “Hold On,” “Release Me,” “Impulsive” “You’re in Love,” and “The Dream is Still Alive.”
The group boasts an impressive 1960s-era pedigree. Carnie and Wendy Wilson are the daughters of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, while Chynna Phillips is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas’ John and Michelle Phillips.
The concert is being presented by the Davis Arts Council.
Tickets are $45 to $75, available through www.davisarts.org or by calling 801-546-8575.
-- Standard-Examiner staff