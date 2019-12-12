Ryan Shupe brings Christmas to Peery’s Egyptian
OGDEN — Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband will perform a Christmas concert here next week.
The Utah-born-and-bred band, which has a strong local following and had a national hit in the mid-2000s with “Dream Big,” will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
The family-friendly show will feature a wide range of musical styles — from the calypso-influenced “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” to the bluegrass rock of “Jingle Bells.”
The concert will also feature a seasonal twist to some of Shupe’s more popular tunes, with “The Corndog Song” becoming “The Eggnog Song,” and a cover of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” morphs into “The Grinch Went Down to Whoville.”
The program will also include some of Shupe’s original tunes that celebrate the more spiritual side of the holiday — “The Gift” and “The Night That Christ Was Born” — along with traditional songs like “Carol of the Bells” and a “Silent Night” sing-along.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and military, and $10 for children age 12 and younger.
Tickets are available through www.smithstix.com or 801-689-8700.
Chorale to perform ‘Sing Noel’ at Ogden Tabernacle
OGDEN — The Wasatch Master Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts here this weekend.
The program, titled “Sing Noel,” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, in the Ogden Tabernacle, 2145 Washington Blvd.
The concert will feature a wide range of Christmas music, from old to new, classical to contemporary, and sacred to secular.
Admission is free.
Second Baptist Church to
celebrate birth of Jesus
OGDEN — The Second Baptist Church’s “Christmas Jubilee Celebration” will be presented this weekend in the Ogden church.
The event, celebrating the birth of Jesus, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Second Baptist Church, 227 27th St.
Singing, dancing, miming, skits and much more will be included in the evening celebration. There is no cost to attend the event.
For more information, call the church at 801-393-4814.
Voice Male harmonizes for holidays at Weber State
OGDEN — The annual Voice Male Christmas concert returns to Weber State University next week.
The a cappella group will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium on the Ogden campus, 3848 Harrison Blvd. The concert promises to blend harmony with plenty of humor.
Voice Male started in 1994 among a few singers in the LDS Institute Choir in Logan.
The band now consists of high tenor Richard McAllister, tenor Mike Bearden, bass/vocal percussionist John Luthy, bass Mike Willson, and baritones Rick Murdock and John Huff.
Tickets are $9 to $21, available through weberstatetickets.com or 801-626-8500.
— Standard-Examiner staff