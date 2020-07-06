OGDEN — After a three-month hiatus, Jazz at the Station, the popular monthly free concert at Union Station, returns for a live-streaming event this week.
The hour-long concert will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at unionstationogden.com. It will also be on the YouTube channel UtahVOD.
This month’s concert will feature the group METRO, according to a news release. METRO was formed in June 2018 by Desean Bryan, a Harlem, New York, native who is currently a musical performance major at Weber State University. The group has performed at the Ogden Mayor’s Awards in the Arts Celebration, as well as the Heritage Jazz Festival.
Until this week’s concert, Jazz at the Station had been on a three-month pandemic-induced hiatus.
“At this time, we feel responsible to find a way to continue with our programming that does not expose our audience to harm,” event producer Caril Jennings is quoted in the news release. “Right now, the best way, the safest way, is to stay home and enjoy it with your family, or have a watch party with your friends. We will continue with live programming when we know we can keep our jazz fans safe.”
Jazz at the Station is sponsored by the Union Station Foundation, WSU Alumni Jazz, and grants from R.A.M.P. and Ogden City Arts, as well as donations from the audience.
While there’s nothing quite like in-person, live music, one advantage of a virtual jazz concert is that audience members have control over their own seating. The live Jazz at the Station concerts usually play to standing-room-only crowds.