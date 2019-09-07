NORTH OGDEN — The North Ogden Community Band will present a concert here next week.
The group's Music in the Park performance begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the Barker Park Amphitheater, 2375 Fruitland Drive.
The outdoor pops concert will include music from "Phantom of the Opera," "The Incredibles," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and more. The community concert band is made up of musicians of all ages and levels of experience, living in North Ogden and the surrounding communities.
Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at the outdoor concert. Admission is free.