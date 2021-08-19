Onstage Ogden, together with the Junior League of Ogden, presents a free outdoor concert for all ages at the Oasis Community Gardens this Saturday, kicking off the return of the Oasis Summer Nights series.
Every Sunday evening in September, the Junior League will host live music, arts and craft vendors, and food trucks inside the communal garden, its first series since 2019 before the pandemic.
Saturday’s concert will feature local students who were part of Onstage Ogden’s Jean Pell Scholarship & Youth Benefit Concert Programs that did not get a chance to perform this spring and summer because of COVID-19: Kristene Murrow, Cody Casperson, Sahara and Nadija, Audrey Peterson, Chase Hearn, Emma Barker and The Broadbents.
Attendees can expect to hear everything from classical, to Broadway show tunes to pop in a “pleasant evening under the setting sun,” said Onstage Ogden’s Andrew Watson.
Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs and expect to find a friendly atmosphere with beautiful music and socializing inside the lush public gardens. Junior League of Ogden President-elect Brittany Rocha says one of the goals for the Oasis Community Garden is to be a central meeting place for the surrounding community.
“Additionally, the garden aims to help address food scarcity in central Ogden by providing affordable garden plots as well as offering free community pick areas,” Rocha said.
The Oasis Summer Nights series starts in earnest on Sunday, Sept. 5, continuing every Sunday evening in September from 6-8 p.m., and will bring a different theme and entertainment each week from local musicians and, possibly, theater and dancing performances. There will also be a variety of artisan vendors as well as food trucks for the leisurely weekly garden celebrations.
The garden was created with the vision of these kinds of community gatherings in mind, and all are welcome and encouraged to share in the abundant atmosphere. “Oasis Community Garden is a legacy project of the Junior League of Ogden and we can’t wait to see it grow and develop into a beautiful meeting space for all,” Rocha said.
The community garden is also available for the public to rent by day for local community or private events by contacting oasis@juniorleagueogden.org.
Saturday’s free, family-friendly Oasis Garden Concert by Onstage Ogden begins at 7:30 p.m. at Oasis Community Gardens, 2445 Monroe Blvd., in Ogden.
Stay updated about Oasis Summer Nights at http://facebook.com/oasisgardenogden.