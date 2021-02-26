OGDEN — A new youth string ensemble has formed in Ogden and it will be performing Tuesday, featuring the work of a local musician and the lead violinist from Ballet West.
"I decided to start a youth symphony in the middle of the pandemic," said Gabriel Gordon, conductor and founder of Ogden Camerata, the new group.
Ogden Camerata formed last August and the group performs Tuesday at The Monarch, the arts and entertainment venue at 455 25th St. in Ogden. The performance, which is free, starts at 7:30 p.m. and will also be streamed live via the group's YouTube page.
Among the pieces will be "The Fall," a violin concerto commissioned by Ogden Camerata and written by Alfonso Tenreiro, an Ogden composer and music teacher. Aubrey Woods, concertmaster for Salt Lake City's Ballet West orchestra, will be the soloist.
The program also includes selections from Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 5 in C# minor, "Romanian Folk Dances" by Bela Bartok, Ludwig van Beethoven's Quartet in F minor Opus 95 and more.
Gordon, an Ogden-based musician, launched Ogden Camerata with the aim of giving younger, serious musicians an outlet to play and perform amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The young musicians are aged 12 to 21.
"I wanted to provide something for those kids who still wanted to get together," he said. The musicians spread apart while practicing and performing, wear masks and use their own music stands, among other protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
More information on Tuesday's concert is on the Ogden Camerata Facebook page, facebook.com/OgdenCamerata.