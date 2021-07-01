The team behind “Ogden City Limits” sat down for back-to-back interviews on Sunday at Lighthouse Lounge — for Paddy Teglia’s live talk show “Strangers Have the Best Conversations” and “Nine Rails Arts Podcast” by The Banyan Collective — to talk about how the docuseries came to be and what’s happening in season two.
“Ogden City Limits,” which first aired in March 2020, was created by musicians Shane Osguthorpe and Scott Rogers, of the Ogden-based bluegrass band The Proper Way.
For each 20-minute episode, Rogers and Osguthorpe invite a musician friend to their downtown studio at the Old Post Office for a day to teach them one cover song and one of their originals. The entire process “warts and all” is recorded and filmed with the help of good friend Natalie Haws (Beehive Photography).
Spending a lot of time together in a truck talking and listening to music and podcasts while driving to gigs, the idea came about as they discussed a favorite podcast, PRX’s “Song Exploder.” While they love the show, in which musicians take apart their songs and tell the story of how they were made, they thought it would be even better to watch the process from the beginning instead of just watching it after it’s done.
It would also give them a chance to see musician friends they never get to see due to similar gig schedules. Now, they bring their friends into the studio to hang out and play music, and document the whole thing.
In the first season, friends Carrie Myers, Michelle Moonshine, Andrew Wiscombe, Christian Scheller and Marny Proudfit each spent a day making music and being documented on an episode of “Ogden City Limits.” (Often, brunch at the neighboring UTOG brewery was involved.)
The result is local musicians supporting and getting to know each other better in the process of making music together.
Season one episodes were quickly edited and released to help the musicians, especially those playing full time, during the pandemic.
“Ogden City Limits” is a passion project for Rogers and Osguthorpe, partially funded by an Ogden City Arts Grant and additional sponsorships by UTOG and The Monarch.
A “pie in the sky” dream Osguthorpe shared with Teglia on “Strangers” is to have an “Ogden City Limits” festival each year at The Monarch, where fans could come together for a day of episode screenings and live performances from their favorite local musicians and discover new ones.
If such a festival were to occur this fall, it would include a lineup of the eight musicians spotlighted in season two, announced on Sunday — Gordon Greenwood, Alicia Stockman, Cherry Thomas, Carson Wolf, Sammy Brue, Korene Greenwood, Daniel Young and Nick Nash.
Most of season two of “Ogden City Limits” has been recorded and will be released sometime this year. Episodes 1-5 of season one can be streamed on YouTube, Facebook @ogdencitylimits or downloaded at Bandcamp.
The Proper Way is a special guest of Van Sessions this Friday from 7-10 p.m. at The Monarch’s Open Studio Night, along with Cory Mon and Sammy Brue’s new band, Brue. The musicians will each play a four-song set and share stories about the songs with The Banyan Collective podcasters R. Brandon Long and Todd Oberndorfer.
Follow Ogden City Limits on Facebook or visit theproperwayband.com for updates.