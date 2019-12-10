Ogden Concert Band

The Ogden Concert Band will perform a holiday concert Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Ogden High School.

 Tom Szalay

OGDEN — The Ogden Concert Band will present a free Christmas concert on Wednesday evening.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Ogden High School, 2828 Harrison Blvd. Admission is free.

First organized as a community band in the early 1970s, the Ogden Concert Band is made up of professional, semi-professional and serious amateur musicians from the Ogden area. Rodney Wayman, band director at Syracuse High School, is the current conductor of the band.

The program will include a number of holiday pieces, including "Laughing All the Way — For Those Who Love Snow," "Bugler's Holiday," "A Hanukkah Festival," and "Hallelujah Chorus" from Handel's "Messiah."

The concert will also feature a tribute to Ron Ross, who played Fireman Frank on local television. Ross, who died recently, had been scheduled to narrate a version of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" at the concert.

For more information, visit ogdenconcertband.org or call 801-479-4411.

