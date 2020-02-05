Red Dress Concert returns to Ogden
OGDEN — Chamber Orchestra Ogden will host its annual Red Dress Concert here this weekend.
Each February, the orchestra’s Red Dress Concert celebrates American Heart Month. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd.
Five works will be presented on the program. The concert opens with the Overture to “Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss Jr., and then moves to “Prometheus Rapture (Seven Legends for Snare Drum and Orchestra)” by Sean Beeson, with solo percussionist Matthew Kinney. Next up are short, tonal pieces by Igor Stravinsky, titled “Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra”; followed by Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in F minor, featuring clarinetist Shawn Berry.
Closing the program will be Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1, from the well-known opera “Carmen.”
The yearly concert is sponsored by Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Tickets are $8, available at the theater box office or through smithstix.com. Active military, veterans and their families are admitted free, as well as music students ages 8 to 18. Children ages 8 and older are welcome at the concert.
For more information, call the theater at 801-689-8700.
Pipe organs to play at two-venue program
OGDEN — A pair of well-known local pipe organs will be featured in a two-part concert here next week.
The organs at Peery’s Egyptian Theater and the Ogden Tabernacle will take starring roles in an evening presented by the Salt Lake Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
The first part of the concert, “Pipes and Potpourri,” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 Washington Blvd. The featured performer on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be Mike Ohman, with guest artist Newell Dayley. A short silent movie will be shown during the performance.
Then, just 15 minutes after that concert ends, Part II will be held up the street in the Ogden Tabernacle, 2145 Washington Blvd. Organist Richard Elliott will offer a recital on the 51-rank H. Ronald Poll & Associates Opus 34 organ in the tabernacle.
Tickets for the first part of the evening, “Pipes and Potpourri,” are $8, available at 801-689-8700, smithstix.com, or the theater box office. Admission is free to the second part of the concert, held in the Ogden Tabernacle.
‘Be Our Neighbor’ celebrates Mr. Rogers
OGDEN — The music, life and kindness of Fred Rogers will be celebrated in an upcoming fundraiser for NEXT Ensemble.
The Ogden-based ensemble will perform “Be Our Neighbor” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the lower level of Union Grill, 315 24th St. The concert will present songs from the iconic PBS children’s television show “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” as well as address the issue of how to make Ogden a better place to live.
Mickey Larson will be the featured vocalist for the evening, with Nicholas Maughan on the piano.
NEXT Ensemble is a nonprofit group that looks to challenge the concept of a classical music concert. Events are often held in unconventional settings, and there are no strict rules like dress codes or when to applaud. The group also supports a different charitable organization each season.
Tickets for “Be Our Neighbor” are $60, and include dinner.
For tickets or more information, visit nextensemble.org.
Vocal jazz to be featured at station
OGDEN — Weber State Vocal Jazz will be the next featured performer at the monthly Jazz at the Station concert series.
The group, directed by Jennifer Ericksen and Dan Jonas, will take the stage at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Grand Lobby of Ogden’s Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. Admission is free.
The current Weber State Vocal Jazz group features 12 students from Weber State University. The program will include a cappella vocal jazz, as well as pieces backed by a rhythm section from the jazz program at WSU.
“Their goal as a group is to explore different styles within the jazz genre and have a great time working together to create music outside of the students’ normal choral or solo voice repertoire,” according to a news release from organizers of the event.
Children are welcome to attend, as long as they don’t disturb the performers or audience members. The concert regularly plays to standing-room-only crowds; audience members are encouraged to arrive early.
The concert series is sponsored by the Union Station Foundation, WSU Alumni Jazz, and grants from R.A.M.P. and Ogden City Arts.
For more information on the ensemble, call 801-628-9100.
Browning Piano Trio to play Schubert
OGDEN — The Browning Piano Trio will perform a concert here next week.
Franz Schubert’s solo and chamber music — written for violin, cello and piano — will be featured by the trio at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the Browning Center’s Allred Theater at Weber State University, 3848 Harrison Blvd.
Considered the last of the classical-era composers and one of the first of the romantic era, Schubert died in his early 30s. Despite his short life, the composer left behind a vast collection of secular and sacred music, symphonic works, operas, and piano and chamber pieces.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and $4.50 for students.
For more information or tickets, visit weberstatetickets.com or call 801-626-8500.
