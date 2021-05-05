It used to be the stuff exclusively set aside for annual festivals in Ogden; but now, concerts, beer gardens and street markets are the “new normal” every Saturday and Sunday on the corner of 25th and Ogden at The Monarch. Despite (and maybe thanks to) COVID-19, there’s a party going on every weekend — we’re ready to celebrate art, music, good food and local brews in a bigger and better way.
Last weekend, a beer garden was added to the Gourmet Market on Saturday and Ogden Bizarre Market on Sunday, both located inside The Monarch. The beer gardens, stocked with local brews from Roosters and UTOG, will continue every Saturday and Sunday to complement live music and artisan markets.
Indie Ogden Magazine’s Bizarre Market is getting another upgrade. Rail City Productions, a new Ogden-based broadcasting and media production company, partnered with Indie Ogden to start the Rail City Troopers Weekly Concert Series. Nurture the Creative Mind and other local organizations are also supporting partners.
The all-ages weekly concerts will happen upstairs in the Royal Room on Sundays at noon while the market of over 40 vendors continues downstairs.
The first Rail City Troopers concert was held on May 2, with a lineup of three Utah musicians: Branson Anderson, Cherry Thomas and Orchard Wild.
The previously Ogden-based singer-songwriter Anderson now resides in a small desert town in Nevada, living the life of a troubadour. His uniquely crafted songs invoking sounds reminiscent of his influences — Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Jack White and Robert Johnson — are deeply rooted in Americana traditions. Anderson has an upcoming gospel EP to follow albums "Applecore," "Baltimore" (2019) and his debut "Graydog" (2017).
R&B artist Thomas is making waves in the Ogden and Salt Lake City music scene, quickly garnering success even though her public music began only five years ago. In 2018, she released a single, “Black Panther,” and opened for Mavis Staples at the 2019 Ogden Music Festival. She is currently working on her first EP.
Orchard Wild is a new Ogden music project, literally straight from a wild orchard in Willard where the trio — Nicholas Garn, Naomi Harlan and Caleb Wendt — first started producing songs together during the chaos of 2020. Their style is described as a hybrid of indie-folk, Americana and pop. All the artists have their own solo careers and other bands, but when they come together as Orchard Wild it’s a magical blend that is thoroughly wooing Ogden.
Next, on May 16, hip-hop artists Daugaard, Imag!nary Friendz and Keilow take the stage. Daugaard is an Eminem, Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg-inspired producer and hip-hop artist from Ogden with the recently released 2020 album "Reflections (Mixtape)." The new Ogden-based alternative band Imag!nary Friendz, which has sold out shows at Kilby Court in SLC, just released its first single, "Slow Motion." And Keilow, an Ogden-based rapper, producer and dancer, steals the show every time with his improvised freestyle rhymes.
Rail City Productions, made up of noise_explosion, UTaudio and Indie Ogden, will feature all music genres in their shows. They seek to “empower and equip artists while creating an environment where their only concern is creating their best possible art.” Another production in the works by noise_explosion is OGtv, “a highlight of all the dope things happening in Ogden.”
The Gourmet Market is adding more musicians to its live music setup every Saturday on the patio next the the beer garden. There will also be pub-style games like cornhole, ladder toss, giant Jenga ... and it's pet-friendly. This Saturday, catch Ogden singer/songwriter and comedian Paddy Teglia on the patio along with the chill beer-drinking music of Vinyl Kolola. It's the perfect spot to gather, meet new friends, shop and be entertained while enjoying a local brew every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Once a month, weekends at 25th and Ogden Avenue get an extra dose of festivities every first Friday during Open Studio Night inside The Monarch and the first Sunday of every month at WB’s Eatery for Wigs & Brunch. And the weekend kicks off early on select Thursday evenings with live music and dance performances from artists nationwide presented by Onstage Ogden at The Monarch.
The Ogden art and music scene just keeps getting better with more opportunities for younger musicians to play at all-ages venues, with beer gardens and markets creating festival-style weekend vibes all year round.