OGDEN — This year’s Ogden Music Festival has been canceled, the latest victim of COVID-19.
Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music, which hosts the yearly three-day music fest, announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 13th annual event would not be held, due to the social distancing requirements surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we had held on to hope that OFOAM’s Ogden Music Festival might be the event that brings us all out of our isolation, the timing doesn’t look good,” OFOAM organizers announced in an email. “With expected spikes in the pandemic anticipated to peak in late April or mid May, we are left with no choice but to cancel the May 29-31, 2020 Ogden Music Festival.”
In the email, OFOAM officials also thanked those who are staying home to help stop the spread of the virus, as well as the health care workers and others “on the frontline” of the battle against COVID-19. Ogden Music Festival founder and executive director Michelle Tanner is a Life Flight nurse.
Tax-deductible donations can be made at ofoam.org, to help defray the investment costs already expended for the 2020 festival, according to organizers.