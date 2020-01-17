OGDEN — Third time's the charm.
For the third year in a row, the Ogden Twilight Concert Series will be bringing The Flaming Lips for an outdoor concert in downtown Ogden.
On Friday morning, Ogden Twilight announced that The Flaming Lips will perform June 13 in the Ogden Amphitheater. The news was released on the promoter's Facebook page.
"If you told me when we started this series that we'd ever get The Flaming Lips to come play Ogden I'd probably ask for a sip of whatever it is you're drinking," the Facebook page for the concert series posted on Friday morning, "but here we are ... 3 YEARS IN A ROW!!!"
Last year's Flaming Lips show sold out.
Also on Friday, series organizers announced a second concert, the return of Louis the Child, on June 6. Joining the Illinois-based DJ and production duo that evening will be New York-based electronic music producer Jai Wolf, as well as alt-pop musician EVAN GIIA.
Season tickets are currently on sale at www.24tix.com/ot. This year's full Ogden Twilight Concert Series lineup is expected to be released around March 1.
Shows are $10 each with the season pass. Individual tickets may be more, with The Flaming Lips set at $12 and the Louis the Child show at $15.
For more information, visit the Ogden Twilight Facebook page at facebook.com/ogdentwilight.