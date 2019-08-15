OGDEN — The 2019 Ogden Twilight Concert Series has passed the halfway point, and the party picks up steam with two concerts in the next week at the downtown Ogden Amphitheater.
First up is Phantogram, in a concert on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Phantogram is an electronic rock duo formed in 2007 in upstate New York. The band consists of friends Josh Carter on guitar and vocals, and Sarah Barthel on keyboards and vocals.
Their music incorporates psychedelic pop, and has been described as dream pop, trip hop and “street beat, psych pop.”
Phantogram is known for songs like “Mouthful of Diamonds” and “When I’m Small.” The band has also collaborated with OutKast’s Big Boi, and was featured on the Flaming Lips track “Young Lust.”
Special guest for the evening will be Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses.
Then, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, Iron & Wine and Calexico come to town.
South Carolina singer-songwriter Sam Beam has been releasing his indie folk, pop and other music under the moniker Iron & Wine since the early 2000s. Over the years, Beam and Calexico — a Tucson, Ariz.-based Americana, Tex-Mex and indie rock band consisting primarily of Joey Burns and John Convertino — have collaborated occasionally. “Years to Burn,” the latest offspring from Calexico and Iron & Wine, was released earlier this summer.
Special guest for this show is Orville Peck, a Canadian country musician known to wear a fringed “Lone Ranger”-type mask. Local favorite Sammy Brue will open.
The music begins at 6 p.m. both nights, with gates and food vendors open at 5 p.m. The amphitheater is at 343 Historic 25th St., in downtown Ogden.
General admission tickets for each show are $10 in advance, available through www.24tix.com. Day-of-show tickets are $15. (Cash-only at the gate.)
No outside food or beverage is allowed, and chairs, blankets and unbrellas are prohibited.
An Ogden Twilight ticket also acts as a RideUTA pass for the night, allowing audience members to take FrontRunner, Trax, or the bus to and from the concert. There’s also a bicycle valet at the amphitheater.
For more information, visit www.ogdentwilight.com.