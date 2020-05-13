The uncertainty brought on by the novel coronavirus surrounding large public gatherings has resulted in the inevitable: the cancellation of the 2020 Ogden Twilight concert series.
Ogden Twilight announced the decision in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.
"Given the state of things this likely doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but due to the health concerns and restrictions surrounding COVID-19 I’m afraid we have to cancel the 2020 season of Ogden Twilight," the post reads. "We’ve tried everything we could to hold on to this year (rescheduling shows to the fall, back up artists in place, etc…), but it was like building a sand castle against the tide. The waves just kept coming… knocking down our efforts again and again…"
This year's series was originally scheduled to begin with a May 29 performance by Purity Ring, but that event was postponed in late March when it became evident social distancing restrictions would not allow the show to go on as planned.
Other acts that had been set to appear during the 2020 season were Tycho with supporting act Com Truise; The Flaming Lips with Japanese Breakfast; Chvrches; The Head & The Heart; DJ Shadow; Fitz and the Tantrums with Devon Gilfillion; Big Wild with Crooked Colours; Louis The Child; and Portugal. The Man.
Purchases will be refunded automatically through ticketing website 24tix.com within a week, according to the post.