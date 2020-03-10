OGDEN — The 2020 Ogden Twilight concert series lineup has been released, and among this year’s anticipated acts will be Portugal. The Man, Chvrches, The Head & The Heart, Big Wild, and Fitz and the Tantrums.
The lineup was announced Tuesday morning on the Ogden Twilight Facebook page.
While this year’s headliners are set, some of the supporting/guest artists have yet to be revealed. Organizers say guest artists will be announced as they are booked.
This year’s 10-concert series in the Ogden Amphitheater will begin May 29 with Purity Ring and concludes Sept. 25 with Portugal. The Man. All but two of the shows fall on a Friday or Saturday evening.
The full Ogden Twilight 2020 lineup includes:
- May 29, Purity Ring ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
- June 6, Louis the Child, with Jai Wolf, and EVAN GIIA ($15/advance, $50/VIP)
- June 12, Tycho, with Com Truise ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
- June 13, The Flaming Lips, with Japanese Breakfast, and Particle Kid ($15/advance, $60/VIP)
- July 7, Chvrches ($16/advance, $75/VIP)
- July 17, The Head and the Heart ($15/advance, $75)
- July 31, DJ Shadow ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
- Aug. 12, Fitz and the Tantrums ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
- Aug. 22, Big Wild, with Crooked Colours ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
- Sept. 25, Portugal. The Man ($10/advance, $50/VIP)
Season tickets are currently on sale, for $100, at www.24tix.com/ot.
Individual tickets for the May 29 Purity Ring concert, the June 6 Louis the Child concert and the June 13 The Flaming Lips concert are now on sale. Individual tickets for the remaining shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at www.24tix.com/ot.
For more information, visit the Ogden Twilight Facebook page at facebook.com/ogdentwilight.