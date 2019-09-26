OGDEN — The Ogden Twilight Concert Series concludes for 2019 this week with Rüfüs Du Sol coming to town.
The Australian alt dance trio will perform Friday, Sept. 27, in the Ogden Amphitheater, 343 Historic 25th St. Special musical guest is Lastlings, an Australian synth duo Lastlings, and the local spotlight will feature Provo indie/electronic band The Brocks. Gates and food vendors open at 5 p.m. Friday, music starts at 6 p.m.
Formed in 2010 in Sydney, Australia, Rüfüs Du Sol features guitarist Tyrone Lindqvist, keyboardist Jon George, and drummer James Hunt. Their latest album is “Solace Remixed,” a redo of last year’s album “Solace.” The new record features tracks from 17 artists, including Justin Martin, Hot Since 82, Cassian, and more.
“Rüfüs Du Sol is probably the hottest act we’ve booked this year,” said Ogden Twilight Concert Series founder Jared Allen. “They were near the tops of every festival roster this summer, including Coachella. It’ll be interesting to see if it sells out.”
Allen proclaimed the 2019 Ogden Twilight lineup the “best season yet.” He admits it was a little tricky battling the cold, wet weather for the first couple of shows in June, but overall it turned out to be the best-attended season in the series’ five years of existence.
Allen also points out that three Ogden Twilight shows sold out this year, compared to just one last year. This year’s sellouts were The Flaming Lips on July 18, The National on Sept. 5, and Of Monsters & Men on Sept. 17.
While Allen says he thinks the Twilight concert series has been building organically, he also concedes that organizers are “definitely spending more money on the series every year.”
This year’s Ogden Twilight represented a sizable risk with The National concert earlier this month, according to Allen.
“We took a big risk with The National — twice as much as any other show we’ve brought in,” he said. “It cost a lot to make that show happen, so we really took a risk on that.”
But for Allen personally, that particular show was a significant one.
“The National is one of my favorites — them, and Radiohead,” he said. “I’ve flown to see The National 17 times, so to have them here in Ogden was amazing.”
Allen’s second-favorite show this season? The Flaming Lips.
“And No. 3 for me this season is this next show coming up, Rüfüs Du Sol,” Allen said.
Allen said the 2020 Ogden Twilight lineup is already in the works, and that he’d like to do 10 shows again next year.
“The way they were spaced out this year, it didn’t burn anybody out,” he said.
Currently, Allen says they already have nine offers to artists pending for next year.
“To get these kinds of artists to Ogden, we have to get way out ahead of it,” he said. “That way, if an artist is at a festival in a neighboring state, they might consider adding us to their schedule.”
Allen declined to name any of musicians being courted, but says of those nine offers, he suspects they might get three confirmed dates.
“We’ll write tons of offers just to get those 10 shows,” he said.
Based on the success of The National show, which sold out despite commanded a $20 ticket instead of the typical $10 for Ogden Twilight concerts, Allen says they’re looking to bring in some bigger, higher-ticket artists again next year.
“That National show selling out tells us that anything is possible,” he said. “It tells us, ‘Don’t be afraid to dream big.’”
But Allen points out that, even if some individual concerts are priced at the higher $20 ticket next year, they again hope to offer a season pass that works out to $10 a show.
The National was a bucket list show for Allen and his Ogden Twilight series. As for other shows he dreams about, English rockers Radiohead come to mind. Not that Allen expects that one to happen.
“We have written offers for Radiohead that are five times the offer size for anyone else we bring in here, and we’ve been told we’re not even in the ballpark,” he said. “Radiohead is playing places like Vivint Smart Home Arena. So I’ll keep trying, and give it a go to get them here, but I’m not holding out any hope.”
General admission tickets for Friday’s Rüfüs Du Sol concert are $10, available at 24tix.com/ot. A ticket includes a RideUTA mass transit pass for the evening.
No chairs, blankets, umbrellas or coolers are allowed in the amphitheater.