OGDEN — The summer entertainment calendar is starting to fill out — the dates have been set for Ogden Twilight, the traditional summer concert series held at the Ogden Amphitheater.
The actual acts to perform, though, have not yet been named, though that's expected in the next week or so. The first concert in the 10-date series, which includes two "weekend music festivals," is set for Aug. 13, with the final show scheduled for Sept. 25.
In years past, the series has launched in June. It was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and organizers pushed the start date later this go-round due to the lingering pandemic.
"As you can see we’ve packed a lot into a tight timeframe. We wanted to wait long enough for everyone to be vaccinated, but not go too late in the year due to temperatures," reads a post on the Ogden Twilight Facebook page.
There's no word yet from organizers on what sort of COVID-19 guidelines may be in effect. As the case count changes — Weber County's COVID-19 caseload has been on a downward trajectory of late — the guidelines vary. Currently, Weber County's COVID-19 transmission index is deemed to be "moderate" by the Utah Department of Health. At any rate, face coverings are required at public events whether the county's transmission index is "moderate" or "low," according to state guidelines.
The scheduled Ogden Twilight concert dates are Aug. 13, 20, 21 and 28, and Sept. 3, 4, 10, 16, 21 and 25. The Aug. 20-21 and Sept. 3-4 periods are the two "weekend music festival dates," designed in part to promote increased visitation to Ogden. Though details have yet to be revealed, an Ogden Twilight Facebook post indicates that as many as six acts may appear at each two-day weekend date.
"It's no secret that we started Ogden Twilight as a trap to lure you all to town to see just how cool Ogden actually is," reads an Ogden Twilight Facebook post. In reference to the two-day shows, it goes on, saying "what more might you discover if you had a whole weekend?"
Weber County officials are planning a packed slate of activities for the Weber County Fair later this summer, from Aug. 11-14. They're even bringing in a carnival for the first time in many years. Likewise, many Weber County cities that cancelled their summer festivals last year due to the pandemic plan to put them back on the calendar this year.