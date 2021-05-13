OGDEN — The final headliner in the Ogden Twilight summer concert series has been named — Spoon.
Meantime, demand to see the varied shows is strong. Tickets have already sold out for two shows and they're quickly going in four others, organizers say.
Ogden Twilight organizers announced the bulk of the lineup for the series on April 27. The first show is set for Aug. 13 and 10 dates in all are planned through Sept. 25. The Sept. 3 act hadn't yet been announced, but organizers said Wednesday that it will be Spoon, an indie-rock band from Austin, Texas.
"They've been on our wish list from the very start of this series!!" Ogden Twilight organizers said on Facebook.
Spoon also mentioned the Ogden show plans in a Facebook post, noting that it's been a while since the group has performed live. "Hey, remember when we used to play shows and you’d come out and see us? Yeah me neither. Come readjust to society with us at a couple fall gigs," reads the post, referencing the Ogden show and another in California on Sept. 25.
Fitz and the Tantrums are the main act for the Aug. 13 date and other performers through September include The Flaming Lips and Death Cab for Cutie, among others.
The Sept. 10 show featuring Death Cab for Cutie and the Sept. 21 show featuring Portugal. The Man are both completely sold out. Four more shows — the Aug. 13 date, the Aug. 20 show featuring The Flaming Lips, the Aug. 28 show featuring Louis the Child and the Sept. 25 show featuring Grouplove — are nearly sold out.
"We're really trying our best to communicate with you the demand this year so you don't miss out. If we say something is about to sell out that means it is going to be 100% SOLD OUT and no there will not be more tickets available later," Ogden Twilight organizers said on Facebook.
Tickets for shows not yet sold out are available online at 24tix.com/ot. The concerts are performed at the Ogden Amphitheater.