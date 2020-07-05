Lindquist pops/fireworks
The 39th annual Lindquist Pops Concert drew thousands of attendees to enjoy a night of music by the New American Philharmonic and a fireworks show at Weber State University, in Ogden, on July 16, 2017. This year's concert and fireworks display has been canceled due to COVID-19.

 ROBBY LLOYD, Special to the Standard-Examiner

OGDEN — The annual Lindquist Family Symphony Pops and Fireworks event has been canceled.

The annual tradition, which has been celebrated for years, had been scheduled for Sunday, July 12. A news release from Weber State University said the decision to cancel was made “in consideration of the health and well-being of the community.”

The event annually attracts more than 20,000 people, who gather around the duck pond at Weber State University to listen to a symphony concert and watch one of the largest fireworks displays in Utah.

Organizers say they look forward to the return of the concert and fireworks in 2021.

