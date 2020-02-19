OGDEN — Purity Ring is coming this spring.
The Canadian electronic pop band, featuring vocalist Megan James and multi-instrumentalist/producer Corin Roddick, will perform May 29 in the Ogden Amphitheater. It’s part of the annual Ogden Twilight concert series.
The 2020 Ogden Twilight lineup has been slowly trickling out, with organizers making the Purity Ring announcement Tuesday on Facebook.
It’s the first-ever concert in May for the popular local concert series.
According to the Ogden Twilight Facebook page, this will be the band’s first headlining tour in more than three years. The group formed in 2010.
Purity Ring will be releasing a new album, “WOMB,” on April 3.
Season tickets for the Ogden Twilight series are currently available at www.24tix.com/ot. Individual tickets for Purity Ring go on sale later this week.
Organizers also say they’ll be announcing the rest of the Ogden Twilight series “in the not too distant future.”