SALT LAKE CITY — Red Butte Garden's popular outdoor concert series has been canceled for 2020.
Venue officials had already canceled the May and June concerts due to governmental and University of Utah restrictions on crowd sizes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic but were hoping to be able to move forward with some of the scheduled concerts later in the summer, according to a news release announcing the decision.
"The state and university have slowly relaxed some of the guidelines for public venues that host concerts and outdoor events, but so far these are limited to small groups," Red Butte Garden's Deputy Director Derrek Hanson is quoted in the release. "We just don't expect that there will be a safe and responsible way to bring 3,000 concertgoers to the amphitheatre this summer."
Hanson said most artists have canceled their tours this year, and they're working with promoters on next year's dates. It's hoped the restrictions against large gatherings will be ended by next year.
Red Butte Garden's annual series typically brings about 30 concerts to town each summer.
For more information, visit redbuttegarden.org or call 801-585-0556.